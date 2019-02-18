Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Hills alum Doug Reinhardt is going to be a dad of two.
The 33-year-old television personality confirmed in an Instagram post Saturday that he is expecting twin sons with girlfriend Mia Irons.
Reinhardt and Irons learned the sex of their twins at a celebration with friends and family. Reinhardt shared a video of himself and Irons popping two large balloons, which were filled with blue confetti.
"to the boys and @mia.keana #twins," he captioned the post.
Irons said in a post on her own account that she is pregnant with identical twin boys. She is already parent to son Koby from a previous relationship.
"Blessed beyond measure w/ the magic of IDENTICAL TWINS, due this Summer!" the expectant mom wrote. "This pregnancy was our 2018 Christmas surprise, ironically finding out just a few weeks after Koby met Santa & wished for nothing BUT a Brother."
Irons thanked Reinhardt's sister, Laguna Beach alum Casey Reinhardt Brown, for hosting the celebration, and had nothing but praise for Reinhardt.
"I never met a man so driven & hopeful to nurture & also start a family. We've created such an amazing family life together, thank you forever!" she wrote. "We got 2 IDENTICAL BOYS coming! BOYS! Wow my heart is so full! I can't wait!"
People said Reinhardt and Irons started dating in 2018. Reinhardt, who previously dated Paris Hilton, Amanda Bynes and Lauren Conrad, is known for appearing in Seasons 4 and 5 of The Hills.