Paul Shaffer arrives on the red carpet at the opening night gala of "Love, Gilda" on April 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Paul Shaffer (R) and his daughter Victoria Lily Shaffer. The musician will be interviewing celebrity guests as part of a new SiriusXM and AXS TV series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former Late Show with David Letterman band leader and sidekick Paul Shaffer is set to host a new interview show that will air on SiriusXM and AXS TV.

Paul Shaffer Plus One will feature the musician speaking with a number of his musical friends including Sammy Hagar, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Graham Nash, among others.

The series will be conducted in a recording studio, allowing Shaffer and his guests to perform.

Paul Shaffer Plus One will be airing on Sunday nights on SiriusXM and AXS TV in the summer. Shaffer confirmed the news on Twitter Monday by retweeting an article about the series.

"In this show I get to go one-on-one with all my favorite recording artists," Shaffer said in a statement. "We talk mainly music and if the topic turns to a specific tune, we demonstrate in song. It's a dream come true."

Shaffer is coming off a Las Vegas residency at Cleopatra's Barge. He was joined once again by Letterman onstage in September as the former late night host made a surprise appearance.