Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus shared a sweet moment with her dog Bean on her wedding day.

The 26-year-old singer posted new pictures Sunday with her beloved pet, mom Tish Cyrus and sisters Brandi Cyrus and Noah Cyrus from her nuptials to Liam Hemsworth.

One photo shows Cyrus kissing Bean on the head as she sits on the floor in her wedding dress. The star wore a Vivienne Westwood gown with an off-shoulder neckline.

"You can always find me barefoot on the floor playin w my puppies ... even at my own wedding," she captioned the post.

Another snapshot shows Cyrus, Brandi and Noah eating straight from the buffet. Cyrus said she and Hemsworth served vegan food at their reception.

"Best part of bein the bride ..... skippin the buffet lines! Mood forever with @noahcyrus @brandicyrus #VeganWedding #HotNonViolentAnimalLovingHusbandsAreHottest," she wrote.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married at their home in Franklin, Tenn., in December. Hemsworth marveled at Cyrus' wedding ring bling during an episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this month.

"There's a few different rocks on there -- not to brag -- but there's a couple different rocks," the actor said of the ring.

Cyrus said in an Instagram post last week that Hemsworth is recovering after being hospitalized. She attended the Los Angeles premiere of Hemsworth's movie Isn't It Romantic in his stead Monday.