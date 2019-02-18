Lil Xan expecting first child with girlfriend Annie Smith

Lil Xan (L) with Noah Cyrus. Xan announced on social media that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Annie Smith. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Xan has announced on Instagram that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Annie Smith.

"I wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father," Xan said on Sunday alongside a photo of himself embracing Smith with the pair wearing matching jackets.

"I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life. All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise!" he continued before advertising his upcoming second album titled Be Safe and paying tribute to Smith.

"To my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart. Thank you for saving me. I love you more then words could describe," he said.

Xan previously dated Noah Cyrus, with the musical pair calling it quits in August after making their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Xan and Cyrus had released a song together titled "Live or Die."