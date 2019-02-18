Fashion icon Lee Radziwill dies at 85

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Lee Radziwill, socialite and the younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has died.

She was 85.

She died of natural causes in her Manhattan home Friday, the New York Times reported.

The globe-trotting trendsetter was born Caroline Lee Bouvier March 3, 1933, and during her lifetime she dabbled in Hollywood as an actress in the 1968 film Laura before becoming an interior designer and then working for Giorgio Armani in a variety of roles such as brand ambassador and public relations executive.

However, she would become admired for her sense of fashion, as noted by Vanity Fair's inclusion of her in its Best-Dressed List Hall of Fame.

Fashion designer Valentino Garavani said on her passing that "it's a natural end of a marvelous life. She had everything a woman can desire...beauty, intelligence, style, fame... I am sure she had moments of happiness, too," WWD reported.

He also posted a photo of Radziwill with Kennedy Onassis on Instagram, saying that they were now reunited.

Radziwill was married and divorced three times throughout her life, most notably to Polish aristocrat Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill.

The couple had two children together, both of whom passed away from cancer, USA Today reported.

Cinema Society Founder said there was no one else like Radziwill.

"I'm sure everyone is saying this, but it's the truth: Lee was one of a kind. There will never be anyone like her. Not only was she famously elegant and stylish, one of the world's greatest style icons ever, but she was also razor-sharp," he said, WWD reported.

Designer Tory Burch said she was "heartbroken" by her friend's passing.

"I will miss our dear friend. Rest In Peace, Lee Radziwill," she said.