Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Dr. Dre, Toni Morrison

Dr. Dre speaks during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Snoop Dogg on November 19, 2018. He turns 55 on February 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Travolta attends the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 8, 2017. The actor turns 66 on February 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo