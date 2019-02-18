BREAKING: As first reported by @espn , D-Generation X are the first inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019. https://t.co/rIPCM14ewY

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Legendary professional wrestling group D-Generation X will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019 during WrestleMania 35 week on April 6.

All main members of the stable, including WWE COO Triple H, Shawn Michaels, the late Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gun and X-Pac, will be inducted as a group into the Hall of Fame.

D-Generation X's inclusion gives Michaels his second Hall of Fame induction, tying him with wrestling icon Ric Flair.

D-Generation X, also known as DX, was formed by Michaels and Triple H in 1997 alongside Chyna and Ravishing Rick Rude who was briefly a part of the group. Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac would join Triple H and Chyna later after Michaels went on hiatus from WWE following WrestleMania 14 in 1998. Boxing legend Mike Tyson was also briefly a member, during the lead up to WrestleMania 14.

The collective were known for being trouble-makers, for helping to usher in WWE's lucrative Attitude Era alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and for their signature catchphrase of "Suck It."

Triple H, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gun and X-Pac famously drove a tank to a stadium holding a WCW show, WWE's main competitor in the 1990s.

Michaels, and then later Triple H, would use members of the group to protect them and to help them win matches during their reigns as WWE Champion.

D-Generation X would reunite a number of times over the years, most recently at the 25th anniversary of Raw. Triple H and Michaels used the DX name during their Tag Team Match against The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel in November.

Chyna, dubbed The Ninth Wonder of the World who was a groundbreaking character in WWE, died in April 2016 at the age of 46.

"But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It'd be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business," Triple H told ESPN.

"From that standpoint, absolutely 100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and should probably be more than once -- as a group, but individually as well. There's more complexity to that than meets the eye, but here we are. I'm just happy that it's here. I'm happy for her family, the people that she was close to, that hopefully this is super-meaningful to them. I know it would be to her. It's a great thing -- very deserving," he continued.