Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Caitlyn Jenner is giving fans a glimpse of her seventh grandchild.

The 69-year-old television personality took to Instagram Sunday after her son Burt Jenner welcomed a baby boy, William Behr, with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo this month.

Jenner shared a photo of herself cuddling baby William. She congratulated Burt, her son with Chrystie Jenner, in the caption.

"Welcome to the world William Behr Jenner. Congratulations @burtonjenner and @valeriepitalo!! Love you guys," the star wrote.

Burt and Valerie are also parents to 2-year-old son Bodhi. Burt posted a video Feb. 9 of Bodhi snuggling and marveling over William following the infant's birth.

"Baby's nice," he captioned the post.

Jenner is parent to Burt and daughter Cassandra Marino with Chrystie, Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner with Linda Thompson, and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Kris Jenner. In addition to William and Bodhi, she is grandparent to Marino's three children, Brandon's daughter, Eva, and Kylie's daughter, Stormi.

The former I Am Cait star attended Stormi's first birthday party last week. Kim Kardashian, Jenner's former stepdaughter and Kylie's half-sister, had said in January that she and her sisters are back on speaking terms with Jenner.

"We saw her on Christmas Eve," Kardashian said on Watch What Happens Live. "It's like, new year, drama-free. That's like our motto this year."