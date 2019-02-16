Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: Elizabeth Olsen, John McEnroe

Elizabeth Olsen attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 23. The actor turns 30 on February 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Historian Henry Brooks Adams in 1838

-- Actor Chester Morris in 1901

-- Actor James Baskett in 1904

-- Singer Patty Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1918

-- Actor Vera-Ellen in 1921

-- Singer and U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, R-Calif., in 1935

-- Businessman Carl Icahn in 1936 (age 83)

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in 1941

-- Writer Richard Ford in 1944 (age 75)

-- Actor William Katt in 1951 (age 68)

-- Model/actor Margaux Hemingway in 1954

-- Actor/director LeVar Burton in 1957 (age 62)

-- Actor/rapper Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, in 1958 (age 61)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John McEnroe in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Christopher Eccleston in 1964 (age 55)

-- Rapper Lupe Fiasco, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Elizabeth Olsen in 1989 (age 30)

-- Singer/songwriter The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in 1990 (age 29)