Tommy Lee marries Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rocker Tommy Lee and social media personality Brittany Furlan announced on their Instagram accounts that they have gotten married.

"We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs Lee," the Motley Crue drummer captioned Thursday's photo of two adorable dogs dressed in formal wedding attire and standing near a bouquet of white flowers in a vase.

Furlan shared the same image with the message: ""It's official!!!! We're married!!! MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO."

The couple got engaged last Valentine's Day, People.com said.

Lee was previously married to Elaine Starchuk, Heather Locklear and Pamela Anderson. He and Anderson are the parents of sons Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21.