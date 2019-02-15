Famous birthdays for Feb.15: Alex Borstein, Jane Seymour

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Italian astronomer/physicist Galileo Galilei in 1564
-- Jeweler Charles Tiffany in 1812
-- Feminist pioneer Susan B. Anthony in 1820
-- British philosopher/mathematician Alfred North Whitehead in 1861
-- Illustrator Lillian Disney in 1899
-- Songwriter Harold Arlen in 1905
-- Actor Cesar Romero in 1907
-- Miep Gies, born Heroine Santruschitz, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, in 1909
-- Actor John Barrymore in 1882
-- Actor Harvey Korman in 1927
-- Actor Claire Bloom in 1931 (age 88)
-- Astronaut Roger Chaffee in 1935
-- Football Hall of Fame member John Hadl in 1940 (age 79)
-- Actor Marisa Berenson in 1947 (age 72)
-- Actor Jane Seymour in 1951 (age 68)
-- Singer Melissa Manchester in 1951 (age 68)
-- Simpsons cartoonist Matt Groening in 1954 (age 65)
-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 64)
-- Musician Ali Campbell (UB40) in 1959 (age 60)
-- Comedian Chris Farley in 1964
-- Astronaut Leland Devon Melvin in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Renee O'Connor in 1971 (age 48)
-- Actor Alex Borstein in 1971 (age 48)
-- Longtime NHL player Jaromir Jagr in 1972 (age 47)
-- Filmmaker Miranda July in 1974 (age 45)
-- Musician Brandon Boyd (Incubus) in 1976 (age 43)
-- Musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) in 1980 (39)
-- Filmmaker Matt Duffer in 1984 (age 35)
-- Filmmaker Ross Duffer in 1984 (age 35)
-- Actor/singer Amber Riley in 1986 (age 33)