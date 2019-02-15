Charlie Puth confirmed his relationship with Charlotte Lawrence on Valentine's Day. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth is dating fellow singer Charlotte Lawrence.

The 27-year-old recording artist confirmed his relationship with Lawrence, 18, in an Instagram post Thursday on Valentine's Day.

Puth shared a photo of himself with Lawrence in a bathroom. Puth put an arm around Lawrence as the "Young & Restless" singer snapped a mirror selfie.

"Happy valentine's day," he captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Puth and Lawrence sparked dating rumors this month after attending New York Fashion Week together, according to E! News. The pair sat front row at the Coach runway show Tuesday.

Puth was previously linked to singer and actress Selena Gomez. He told the Telegraph in October 2017 that he was looking for a supportive and caring girlfriend.

"I want to be in love," the star said. "It would be so nice on this tour if I just had a cool girl who could do her own thing but also would be there for me."

"I've dated famous girls, I've dated not-famous girls, and I just need to find someone in the middle who doesn't care about Charlie Puth, but cares about Charlie Puth's heart, I guess," he added.

Puth last released the album Voicenotes in May, which included the singles "Attention" and "The Way I Am." Lawrence released her debut EP, Young, in June.