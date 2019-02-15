Alexis Ohanian shares secrets of marriage to Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian (R), pictured with Serena Williams, said he always tries to "show up" and support the tennis star. File Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Alexis Ohanian is sharing the secrets behind his successful marriage to Serena Williams.

The 35-year-old Reddit co-founder said in an essay for Glamour published Thursday on Valentine's Day that he always tries to "show up" and support the 37-year-old tennis star.

Ohanian is known for his grand romantic gestures, such as the billboards he put up after Williams gave birth to their daughter, but said simpler acts form the foundation of his relationship.

"I think if you were to ask my wife, or many other people in relationships, it's often the simpler things that are the most important," he wrote. "You have to show up. You have to be supportive. These are the things that matter."

Ohanian credited his parents, Chris and Anke Ohanian, with providing an example of true partnership and love for family.

"By watching them up close, I learned what it means to be supportive, how to make compromises without sacrificing yourself, and how to show up in the ways that matter," he said.

Ohanian said daughter Alexis Olympia's birth in September 2017 reinforced the importance of supporting Williams. He took 16 weeks of paid leave to help care for Alexis and has remained an involved dad following Williams' return to competition.

"I know I've been successful in my career, but I'm not the one racking up the trophies," the star said. "I try to be the most supportive partner I can be and to have conversations with her about her career goals and what she can do to reach them ... She does the same with me."

"I'm far from perfect, but I try to get behind her and let her know I'm there for her and our daughter, no matter what," he added.

Ohanian and Williams married in New Orleans, La., in November 2017. Williams praised Ohanian in the February issue of Allure as a supportive husband to challenges her to do her best.

"Alexis doesn't dim my light," she said. "He puts me in the light, even if I don't want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about."