Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Shane West says he's spoken with Mandy Moore about a possible guest spot on This is Us.

The 40-year-old actor said Wednesday in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he's interested in reuniting with Moore, his A Walk to Remember co-star, on the popular NBC series.

"I feel like if it was right [I would do it]... it would have to be the right way to do it. I'm 100 percent interested," West said. "We've talked about it, actually, but you'd want it to be something special."

"[I wouldn't do it] just to pop in, but [I want] something that goes somewhere," he added.

West is also friendly with Moore's This is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

"Milo's an old friend of mine. He and I started around the same time," he said. "I'm very happy for him as well. He's a great guy."

West and Moore played Landon and Jamie in A Walk to Remember, a 2002 adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. West reflected on the film in an Instagram post in January.

"I'll never forget the wonderful times I had on this production....with some of the most wonderful people. #fbf #tbt @mandymooremm @adamshankman," he captioned a still from the movie.

Moore and Ventimiglia play Rebecca and Jack Pearson on This is Us, which is in its third season on NBC. Moore spoke out in Instagram post Wednesday after saying her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, was emotionally abusive during their relationship.