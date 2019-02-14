Rapper YNW Melly charged with murder

Anthony Williams, left, and Christopher Thomas, Jr, were allegedly shot and killed by Jamell Demons, better known as YNW Melly, on Oct. 26, 2018. Photo courtesy Miramar Police Department

Jamell Demons, better known by his stage name YNW Melly, was arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people. Photo courtesy Lee County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- South Florida rapper YNW Melly was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of two people, police said.

The 19-year-old musician, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas, Jr., 19, and then trying to cover up the scene.

According to police, at 4:35 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2018, the victims, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, were driven to Memorial Hospital Miramar in a Jeep Compass by Cortlen Henry, 20, who said the two were shot during a drive-by.

However, a preliminary investigation did not corroborate what Henry said, the Miramar Police Department said in a media release.

"Further investigation, supported by forensic evidence, concluded Demons shot and killed Williams and Thomas Jr. and that Demons and Henry staged the crime scene (the Jeep Compass) to resemble a drive-by shooting," the media release said.

Henry has also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Demons said that he was turning himself in.

"I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y'all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice," he wrote.

Demons has said that Williams and Thomas are good friends of his and they were featured in the "Melly" documentary about his life, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Two days after the killings Demons tweeted, "Send a prayer for my brothers they mama crying right now but i got you 4 Life they my mamas," and then referencing the victims by their stage names of YNW Juvy for Thomas and YNW Sakchaser for Williams.

Demons had recently collaborated with Kanye West and his first studio album "We All Shine" was released in January, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.