Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Nintendo shared plans for Super Mario Maker 2, a remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and other titles during a new Nintendo Direct presentation.

The company said during the event Wednesday that Super Mario Maker 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening will debut on Nintendo Switch this year.

Super Mario Maker 2 is a sequel to the Wii U game Super Mario Maker, which was released in September 2015. The new game, which debuts in June, will have more tools, items and features than the original.

"Build and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams! This sequel features a host of new tools and features -- like slopes! #SuperMarioMaker2 launches exclusively for #NintendoSwitch this June," Nintendo said in a tweet Wednesday.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening originally debuted on Game Boy in 1994. Nintendo shared a trailer for its reimagining of the game during the presentation, but has yet to announce an official release date.

"Return to Koholint Island and awaken the Wind Fish in this reimagining of a beloved classic! The Legend of #Zelda: Link's Awakening sails onto #NintendoSwitch in 2019," the company tweeted.

In addition, Nintendo confirmed Tetris 99, Boxboy! + Boxgirl!, Yoshi's Crafted World, Astral Chain, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Mortal Kombat 11, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Daemon x Machina and other games for the Switch this year. The company also shared a new, five-minute trailer for Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which debuts July 26.