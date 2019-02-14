NAACP Image Awards: 'Black Panther' earns 13 nominations

Chadwick Boseman attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther" on January 29, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The NAACP Image Awards announced a list of nominees for its 50th annual ceremony.

The movies Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk and BlacKkKlansman and the TV series black-ish, Insecure and This is Us were among the 2019 nominees announced Wednesday.

Black Panther led the motion picture categories with 13 nominations. The Marvel movie is up for Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Chadwick Boseman and other awards.

Spike Lee's movie BlacKkKlansman and Barry Jenkins' adaptation of the James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk were also among the film nominees. The movies will compete with Black Panther for Outstanding Motion Picture.

black-ish was the most-nominated TV comedy. The ABC series is up for nine awards, including Outstanding Comedy series. The show will compete for the award with HBO comedy Insecure, which was nominated for five awards.

Popular ABC drama This is Us and the Showtime series The Chi both earned five nominations in the TV drama categories. The pair will compete for Outstanding Drama Series, along with How to Get Away with Murder, Power and Queen Sugar.

Black Panther opened in theaters in in February 2018 and has earned over $1.3 billion at the box office. The film, starring Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright, is also nominated for seven awards at the Academy Awards.