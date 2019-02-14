Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the New York premiere of "Second Act" on December 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez (R), pictured with Alex Rodriguez, said the former New York Yankees player surprised her on Valentine's Day shortly after they met. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is sharing details about her first Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The 49-year-old singer and actress said on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Rodriguez surprised her with flowers, chocolates and cake on Valentine's Day shortly after they met.

"It was nice, because it was a couple of weeks later and he sent me, like -- I remember I was doing my show in Vegas," Lopez told host Jimmy Kimmel.

"I got to Vegas and I flew in and I was tired. There were all these flowers and chocolates and cake and everything else," she said. "I was like, 'Who sent me all that?' I didn't know who it was -- kind of -- because it was new. But it was really nice because it made me feel like, 'Ooh. He like me.'"

The "El Anillo" singer said she would welcome any gift from Rodriguez, even if it were just a dozen roses.

"I would appreciate it no matter what," she said before qualifying, "We're kind of generous gift givers. I mean, you know, we work hard."

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed their relationship in March 2017. The couple attended the Grammys together Sunday, where Lopez discussed the power of music with host Alicia Keys, former first lady Michelle Obama and other women.

Lopez announced Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she will celebrate her 50th birthday with a new U.S. tour. She also shared how Rodriguez surprised her on their two-year anniversary as a couple.