Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day

Google is celebrating Valentine's Day with a doodle on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Google

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google celebrated Valentine's Day -- a holiday focused on love and romance -- with a new Doodle on its homepage Thursday.

The header has "Google" written in pink cursive against a burgundy background and the second "o" in "Google" is replaced by a play button arrow that appears to be beating like a heart.

When one clicks the button, two smiling worms appear and form the shape of a heart.

The image then scrolls up to reveal a green leaf being munched as if by invisible insects into a heart shape. Two lady bugs hold hands on top of it.

The greeting ends with two spiders enjoying each other's company on a heart-shaped web.

Google's most recent Doodle debuted on Feb. 5. The red and white, Lunar New Year-themed image celebrated 2019 as the Year of the Pig.