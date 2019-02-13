Shannen Doherty attends the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser on September 9, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shannen Doherty (R), pictured with Deborah Waknin-Harwin, discussed how breast cancer affected her ability and desire to have children. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Shannen Doherty is voicing her fears about motherhood in the wake of her cancer battle.

The 47-year-old actress discussed how breast cancer affected her ability and desire to have children in the March issue of Health.

Doherty said the hormones she took during her cancer treatment caused her to enter menopause. She told the magazine she's not longer able to conceive without taking hormone pills.

"It's not possible [for me to get pregnant] because I can't get out of menopause. That would require estrogen, and I'm choosing not to take hormone pills -- I can't risk those levels coming up," the star said.

The Charmed alum had voiced her desire for a family prior to her cancer diagnosis, but said the experience made her rethink having kids.

"We're having conversations about an egg donor, maybe adoption. But there's fear there. Am I going to last five years? Ten years? I certainly wouldn't want my 10-year-old burying a mother," the actress explained.

"I've always wanted a kid. But maybe I'm supposed to mother in a different way," she said.

Doherty, who celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Kurt Isawarienko in October, said her cancer battle also affected other aspects of her life.

"As brutal as it was, cancer was a gift," she said. "It opened me up, it taught me about myself, and it changed me as a human being forever."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and announced in April 2017 that she was in remission. She told fans in an Instagram post in April 2018 that she remains cancer-free.

"Still in remission. I imagine that I'll always worry to a certain extent but I think we all worry about something," the star wrote.

"I share my experience to help connect, bring awareness and hopefully encourage those going thru cancer to stay positive," she said. "So many of you have helped me with your words, prayers and support."