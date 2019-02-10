Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The K-pop boy band sensation BTS called their appearance at a red carpet event for the 61st Grammy Awards on Sunday, the first ever by Korean artists, a moment when their dreams came true.

"I can (see) so many artists. It's exciting," BTS member Jin said in a brief interview with the Grammys on the red carpet before the prominent annual music award ceremony.

"(It's a) dream come true," member J-Hope noted.

Suga also expressed his thrill, saying, "I cannot believe it," as the seven members appeared for the ceremony on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, clad in sleek black tailored suits. Team leader RM also briefly heralded the upcoming release of the band's new album, saying it will be out "sooner or later."

"We have been just working on our next album. We've stayed all night right before the flight (to the United States)," RM said, adding that, "It will be really soon."

"There could be collaboration songs and some joint songs," he also said after being asked about the possibility of more collaboration with other artists. "We don't know (yet). We are working on it," he said. Asked to name which artists the band wants to see at the award event, the members said Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and "everybody."

In another short interview with American show host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, the members also thanked their fans.

"It's a blessing that we can get so much love for doing what we love to do. We are so thankful," member Jungkook said in English.

"They made us, they gave the wins and they gave all the opportunities to us," RM said in another interview with the TV show Entertainment Tonight, referring to their fandom, ARMY. "So I am sure they will be proud ... and they are here with us today."

Even after the wild success, "we still try to stay ourselves. We could be proud and a little bit high, but we try to keep on what we are doing," he said, adding, "I think being ourselves, waiting for the opportunity and challenging is the most important thing."

Asked if BTS will perform for the Sunday event, RM noted, "Maybe next year. We don't know." BTS was invited to the award show as the first Korean award presenter.

HuskyFox, a South Korean branding firm that designed the jacket for BTS' third full-length album "Love Yourself: Tear," was nominated in the award ceremony's Best Recording Package category but didn't win the award.