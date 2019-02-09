Broadway's 'Anastasia' to close next month

Left to right, Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson appear in the Broadway musical "Anastasia." The show is scheduled to close next month after two years. Photo by Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade, courtesy of Polk & Co.

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Broadway musical Anastasia has set a closing date of March 31, producers announced this week.

Inspired by historical events, the show is an adaptation of the 1997 animated movie by the same name.

The stage production will have played 808 regular and 34 preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre by the time it ends. It started its New York run on March 23, 2017.

"Generations from now, people will continue to perform our beautiful musical about a strong young woman and its themes of home, love and family," producer Tom Kirdahy said in a statement. "We couldn't be more proud."

The current cast includes Christy Altomare, Cody Simpson, John Bolton, Constantine Germanacos, Vicki Lewis and Penny Fuller.

The story follows the adventures a young woman who may or may not be Anastasia, the daughter of Russia's Czar Nicholas II, who was murdered with his wife and children in 1918 during the Bolshevik Revolution.