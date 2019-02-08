New WWE Bobbleheads featuring The Rock, John Cena announced

Bobbleheads of Andre the Giant, Ric Flair and AJ Styles are available. Image courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

A new set of WWE Bobbleheads, featuring stars such as Ronda Rousey, are now available for pre-order from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Image courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

A new set of WWE Bobbleheads, featuring stars such as John Cena, are now available for pre-order from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Image courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

A new set of WWE Bobbleheads, featuring stars such as The Rock, are now available from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Image courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a new line of officially licensed WWE Bobbleheads featuring The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and John Cena.

The lineup includes a mixture of WWE legends and current stars including AJ Styles, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair and current Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Rock's Bobblehead pays homage to The Great One's 1990s Attitude Era phase and features the former world champion giving his signature People's Eyebrow pose. Also on display is the Rock's Brahma bull belt buckle.

Cena's Bobblehead is donning his current WWE attire which includes a green, Hustle Loyalty and Respect t-shirt with a matching hat. Cena's bobblehead is giving a salute, a gesture he always does before running out to the ring.

Each Bobblehead, manufactured by FOCO, can be pre-ordered through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store.

These are the first WWE Bobbleheads produced in several years.

"WWE fans are extremely passionate, and there has been a bit of a drought when it came to officially licensed WWE bobbleheads," co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Phil Sklar said in a statement.

"We were thrilled when we saw how great these bobbleheads turned out -- wrestling fans are going to love them!" he continued.