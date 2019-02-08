Kyle Richards on Paris Hilton ending engagement: 'I wasn't surprised'

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards wasn't surprised by Paris Hilton ending her engagement.
The 50-year-old television personality reacted to her niece's split from actor Chris Zylka during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Richards spoke out after a fan asked if she was surprised by Hilton calling off her engagement to the former Leftovers star.
"Not really. Not really, no," the star responded. "I mean, I knew she was very happy when she got engaged, but I wasn't surprised."
"She's so busy, it's really hard to be in a relationship," she explained. "She lives on a plane, traveling everywhere."
News of Hilton's split from Zylka broke in November following a 10-month engagement. Hilton later discussed the decision in an interview with The Talk.
"I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance," the star explained.
"I thought it was going to be my happy ending. I just realized after time that it wasn't the right decision," she said. "But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focused on myself and my work."
Hilton is the daughter of Richards' half-sister, Kathy Hilton. She was previously engaged to Jason Shaw and Paris Latsis.