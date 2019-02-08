Chris Pratt appeared on "The Late Show" and discussed a new diet her underwent. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt detailed on The Late Show how he underwent a Bible-inspired diet for 21 days where he only ate fruits, vegetables and grains.

"I just came off it a couple of days ago," the actor told host Stephen Colbert on Thursday. "A lot of people are doing it. I did it through my church. It's based on Daniel, the book of Daniel, the profit Daniel from the Old Testament."

Pratt said while on the diet he avoided having bread, animal products, sugar and alcohol.

"I was inspired by my pastor, we do it, it's kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up," he said. "So for 21 days I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing. It was really cool."

Pratt was on hand to promote his new film, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, where he once again voices main character Emmet Brickowski alongside a new character named Rex Dangervest who appears to be a parody of Pratt's various film roles.

Pratt made headlines in January when he announced on Instagram that he is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.