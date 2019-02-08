Bella Twins, Laurie Hernandez walk the runway for Go Red fashion show

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Bella Twins, Laurie Hernandez, Rosanna Arquette, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Rohm were among the stars who walked in the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women fashion show in New York Thursday night.
The event was hosted by Padma Lakshmi and recording artist Eve provided the musical entertainment.
Also modeling scarlett frocks during the show were Amy Robach, Ashleigh Murray, Beau Garrett, Becky G, Bo Derek, Brooke Burke, Danica McKellar, Dorit Kemsley, Susan Lucci, Jordyn Woods, Nathalie Kelley, Nicole Ari Parker, Sheinelle Jones, Skai Jackson, Emily Straley and Chloe Lukasiak.
"Tonight's iconic event is where fashion, entertainment, philanthropy collide with a single purpose -- shining a light on women's heart health," Lakshmi said. "Tonight is a celebration of the collective power that women possess when we come together to break barriers, overcome obstacles and vow to never give up."
It's fabulous backstage at #RedDressCollection. Our celebrity walkers are getting glam to walk the runway and raise awareness for women's heart health.