Bella Twins, Laurie Hernandez walk the runway for Go Red fashion show

Actress Elisabeth Rohm walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on Thursday in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

Actress and TV personality Sherri Shepherd walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on Thursday in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

Recording artist and TV personality Eve walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on Thursday in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

TV personality Padma Lakshmi walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on Thursday in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

Actress Rosanna Arquette walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on Thursday in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on Thursday in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

Left to right, Wrestlers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella walk on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on Thursday in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Bella Twins, Laurie Hernandez, Rosanna Arquette, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Rohm were among the stars who walked in the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women fashion show in New York Thursday night.

The event was hosted by Padma Lakshmi and recording artist Eve provided the musical entertainment.

Also modeling scarlett frocks during the show were Amy Robach, Ashleigh Murray, Beau Garrett, Becky G, Bo Derek, Brooke Burke, Danica McKellar, Dorit Kemsley, Susan Lucci, Jordyn Woods, Nathalie Kelley, Nicole Ari Parker, Sheinelle Jones, Skai Jackson, Emily Straley and Chloe Lukasiak.

"Tonight's iconic event is where fashion, entertainment, philanthropy collide with a single purpose -- shining a light on women's heart health," Lakshmi said. "Tonight is a celebration of the collective power that women possess when we come together to break barriers, overcome obstacles and vow to never give up."