Jamie Lynn Spears (L) and Jamie Watson attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a throwback photo to mark the "miracle anniversary" of daughter Maddie's survival. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling grateful two years after her daughter Maddie's ATV crash.

The 27-year-old singer marked the "miracle anniversary" Wednesday of 10-year-old Maddie's survival after nearly drowning.

Spears shared a throwback photo on Instagram of Maddie in her hospital bed after the accident. The picture shows Maddie hooked up to a ventilator and other machines.

"February 5th. Miracle Anniversary," Spears captioned the post. "We will never let this day pass without acknowledging the mercy God showed us, and thanking each one of you who prayed for us during this time. Again, thank y'all. God is so good."

Maddie was driving an ATV on her family's property in February 2017 when she veered into a pond while trying to avoid a ditch. She nearly drowned and was rushed unconscious to the hospital, where she stayed for five days.

Spears said in an Instagram post in December 2017 that the incident was "the hardest milestone" her family has faced.

"The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie," she wrote. "This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that."

Spears, the younger sister of singer Britney Spears, is parent to Maddie with ex-fiancรฉ Casey Aldridge. She welcomed another daughter, Ivey Joan, with husband Jamie Watson in April.