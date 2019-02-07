Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Ashton Kutcher, Eddie Izzard

Garth Brooks walks the red carpet as he arrives for the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 8 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The country singer turns 57 on February 7. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Ashton Kutcher arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. The actor turns 41 on February 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- English statesman/writer Thomas More in 1478

-- Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere in 1804

-- English novelist Charles Dickens in 1812

-- Author Laura Ingalls Wilder in 1867

-- Novelist Sinclair Lewis in 1885

-- Ragtime composer and pianist Eubie Blake in 1887

-- Army Cpl. Desmond Doss, the only conscientious object to receive the Medal of Honor, and subject of Hacksaw Ridge, in 1919

-- Writer Gay Talese in 1932 (age 87)

-- Actor Pete Postlethwaite in 1946

-- Actor Miguel Ferrer in 1955

-- Comedian Emo Philips in 1956 (age 63)

-- Actor James Spader in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Eddie Izzard in 1962 (age 57)

-- Country singer Garth Brooks in 1962 (age 57)

-- Comedian Chris Rock in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Ashton Kutcher in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Deborah Ann Woll in 1985 (age 34)