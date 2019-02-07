Trending Stories

'Hair Live!': NBC cancels musical TV special
Michael B. Jordan signs first-look TV deal with Amazon
Pink receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
ABC renews 'Modern Family' for 11th and final season
'Young and the Restless' to honor Kristoff St. John on Friday

Maroon 5, Big Boi perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

Latest News

Gucci apologizes, removes sweater following 'blackface' backlash
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018
On This Day: Senate votes on committee to probe Watergate
Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Ashton Kutcher, Eddie Izzard
Self-driving cars to be on U.K. roads by 2021
 
