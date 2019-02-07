Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Ashton Kutcher, Eddie Izzard

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- English statesman/writer Thomas More in 1478
-- Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere in 1804
-- English novelist Charles Dickens in 1812
-- Author Laura Ingalls Wilder in 1867
-- Novelist Sinclair Lewis in 1885
-- Ragtime composer and pianist Eubie Blake in 1887
-- Army Cpl. Desmond Doss, the only conscientious object to receive the Medal of Honor, and subject of Hacksaw Ridge, in 1919
-- Writer Gay Talese in 1932 (age 87)
-- Actor Pete Postlethwaite in 1946
-- Actor Miguel Ferrer in 1955
-- Comedian Emo Philips in 1956 (age 63)
-- Actor James Spader in 1960 (age 59)
-- Actor Eddie Izzard in 1962 (age 57)
-- Country singer Garth Brooks in 1962 (age 57)
-- Comedian Chris Rock in 1965 (age 54)
-- Actor Ashton Kutcher in 1978 (age 41)
-- Actor Deborah Ann Woll in 1985 (age 34)