'Scrubs' alum Sam Lloyd diagnosed with cancer after son's birth

Zach Braff encouraged fans to support former "Scrubs" co-star Sam Lloyd after the actor was diagnosed with cancer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Former Scrubs star Sam Lloyd has been diagnosed with cancer.

Scrubs executive producer Tim Hobert created a GoFundMe page for Lloyd on Monday after the 55-year-old actor learned he has an inoperable brain tumor and lung cancer.

Lloyd was diagnosed in mid-January after experiencing headaches and weight loss. Doctors were unable to move the tumor during a surgery Jan. 18, and discovered the cancer had metastasized in the star's lungs and spread to his liver, spine and jaw.

Lloyd, who played Ted Buckland on Scrubs, had welcomed his first child, a son, with wife Vanessa Lloyd just weeks before his diagnosis.

"Sam is, simply put, a sweet, kind, and generous soul," Hobert said on the page. "Through his music and acting, and most of all his friendship, he has blessed all of our lives immeasurably."

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and star Zach Braff reacted to the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"This is Sam. He was Ted on SCRUBS. He's a pal. Just had his first baby. Get involved if you can. I am," Lawrence urged fans.

"Tragic news from our beloved Sam (aka, Ted the Lawyer). I will of course be getting involved. Please send him your love," Braff, who portrayed J.D., tweeted.

Tragic news from our beloved Sam (aka, Ted the Lawyer). I will of course be getting involved. Please send him your love. https://t.co/ivcKvmbi3K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 5, 2019

The GoFundMe page had raised over $80,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.