Jennifer Lawrence engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Winners Room at the British Academy Film Awards on February 18, 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney after less than one year of dating.

A representative for Lawrence confirmed to People magazine that the actress is engaged.

Us Weekly also confirmed the news.

Lawrence sparked engagement rumors on Tuesday after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring while out with Maroney in New York City.

Lawrence, 28, and Marony, a 33-year-old art dealer, were first linked together in June. She was previously dating filmmaker Darren Aronofsky with the pair calling it quits in November 2017 after a year of dating.

Lawrence will next be seen reprising her role as Mystique in upcoming X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix, set to arrive in theaters on June 7.