Jennifer Lawrence engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney after less than one year of dating.
A representative for Lawrence confirmed to People magazine that the actress is engaged.
Us Weekly also confirmed the news.
Lawrence sparked engagement rumors on Tuesday after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring while out with Maroney in New York City.
Lawrence, 28, and Marony, a 33-year-old art dealer, were first linked together in June. She was previously dating filmmaker Darren Aronofsky with the pair calling it quits in November 2017 after a year of dating.
Lawrence will next be seen reprising her role as Mystique in upcoming X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix, set to arrive in theaters on June 7.