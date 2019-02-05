Someone gets murdered in 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' trailer

Sofia Carson stars as Ava Jalali in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Janel Parrish stars as Mona Vanderwaal in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sasha Pieterse stars as Alison DiLaurentis in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- "Is it ok to murder a murderer?" is the first line Sasha Pieterse's character Alison asks the audience as a door opens to a basement in the beginning of the trailer for spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

The show features original series characters Alison DiLaurentis (Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) in a new town called Beacon Heights.

As the trailer progresses, Alison is seen walking into a crowd near a crime scene, seemingly perplexed, as a police officer covers a body with tarp.

A series of vignettes followed showing Jeremy Beckett, played by Graeme Thomas King, sneaking into a house, young people attending a wake for the victim, with flashes of romantic scenes between different characters, including a kiss at the bottom of a pool.

Sofia Carson, who stars as Ava Jalali in the show, tweeted, "be still my heart. @PLLTVSeries premieres March 20th. #PLLThePerfecionists."

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is the second spinoff of Pretty Little Liars which ended after a seven season run in 2017. The first spinoff, Ravenswood, was cancelled after one season.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will premiere on March 20 on Freeform