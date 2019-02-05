Pink receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pink is joined by her husband, Carey Hart, their daughter Willow Sage Hart and son Jameson Moon Hart during an unveiling ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Pink sits beside her star during an unveiling ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Singer and songwriter Pink strikes a pose during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,656th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Singer Pink received the 2,656th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The "What About Us" and "Get the Party Started" singer, born Alecia Beth Moore, was joined by her family -- husband Carey Hart, and children Willow and Jameson.

"My husband -- he's so cute. He's my muse and if he didn't piss me off all the time, I'd have not much to say. I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you. Never change," Pink said during the ceremony. "My children -- you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you."

Also in attendance was comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who said she was honored to be Pink's friend.

"When I was asked to speak about Pink, I was very excited because it's one of my favorite colors," DeGeneres joked.

Pink has been nominated for 20 Grammy Awards, winning three -- Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" in 2002, Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for "Trouble" in 2004 and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Imagine" in 2011.

In December, she received a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for her latest album, Beautiful Trauma. The ceremony is scheduled to take place Sunday.

Pink is currently traveling the globe on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which is scheduled to conclude in October.