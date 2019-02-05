'Kingdom' alum Jonathan Tucker expecting first child

Jonathan Tucker will welcome a baby with wife Tara Tucker in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Kingdom alum Jonathan Tucker is going to be a dad.

People confirmed Monday the 36-year-old actor is expecting his first child with wife Tara Tucker.

Tucker's rep told Entertainment Tonight Tara is due to give birth in May. The couple have yet to announce the baby's sex and other details.

Tucker and Tara, the daughter of economic historian Liaquat Ahamed, married in June 2012. The couple tied the knot at the New York Public Library, according to The New York Times.

Tucker is known for playing Bob Little on Parenthood, Jay Kulina on Kingdom, Low Key Lyesmith on American Gods and Major Craddock on Westworld. He will star in the new Showtime series City on a Hill.

"Every character, every story, is daunting as it comes with the responsibility of honestly reflecting a world, a person, a life," the actor said of the project in an interview with Schon magazine in July.

"Digging up your own backyard offers buried treasure and rotten fruit," he said of filming in his hometown of Boston, Mass. "I expected to find more of both."