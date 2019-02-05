Jillian Michaels and daughter Lukensia attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Storks" on September 17, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jillian Michaels attends the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser on September 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Heidi Rhoades (L), pictured with Jillian Michaels, is taking legal action following her split from the former "Biggest Loser" star. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Jillian Michaels' ex-girlfriend has filed to end her domestic partnership with the celebrity personal trainer.

Page Six confirmed Heidi Rhoades is taking legal action following her split from Michaels in 2018.

TMZ said Rhoades moved forward with a "dissolution with minor children" Monday in Los Angeles. She and Michaels are parents to 9-year-old daughter Lukensia and 6-year-old son Phoenix.

Rhoades said in court documents she separated from Michaels in May 2017. She is requesting joint legal and physical custody of her children with the former Biggest Loser star, in addition to spousal support.

Michaels had announced her split from Rhoades in an Instagram post in June.

"Heidi and I have been split for a while now," the star wrote. "We've found we're better friends and parents living apart than staying together. Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains."

"Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!" she told fans.

Michaels and Rhoades got engaged in March 2016 after seven years of dating. Michaels once described Rhoades as "the perfect person" for her during an episode of her E! series, Just Jillian.