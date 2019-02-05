ABC renews 'Modern Family' for 11th and final season

ABC announced Tuesday that "Modern Family" has been renewed for an 11th and final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- ABC announced Tuesday that it has renewed Modern Family for an 11th and final season.

President of ABC Entertainment Karey Burke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association on Tuesday, saying the single-camera domestic comedy created by Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd would come to an end, Variety reported.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," said Burke. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

Lloyd joked about the contrast between his role heading the long-running series and the lives of its characters.

"For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family," he said.

Levitan also made light of the series end after a decade on air.

"Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don't yet know about each other's sex lives," he said.

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and served as an anchor for ABC's primetime lineup as it racked up five consecutive Emmy Awards for best comedy series from 2010 to 2014 and numerous awards for its many stars.

Burke said she would "would love" if the series set up for a spinoff in its final season, but added there are "no concrete plans" for such a project at the moment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No episode count has been announced for Modern Family's final season, but had Levitan previously told THR he expected it would receive 20 or more episodes.

"I thought season 10 was going to be it. I think everyone has said season 11 is it. If we were to do it, season 11 would be it, for sure. And I'm not sure it would be a full season. We're all trying to figure that out," he said.