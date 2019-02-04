Feb. 4 (UPI) -- NXT stars Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black and Ricochet proved to be a formidable team during WWE's Halftime Heat, a special match that was streamed lived during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The trio took on NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole in a thrilling, high-flying and fast-paced Six Man Tag Team Match.

Ciampa, Gargano and Cole were poised to win the match after they worked together to each deliver a Super Kick to Ricochet at the same time. Black, as Cole went for the winning three count, was able to save the match for his team.

Dream, Black and Ricochet won the match after each man delivered a devastating move to Cole one after another. Black nailed Cole with the Black Mass, followed by Dream hitting the Dream Valley Driver and then Ricochet unleashing a Springboard 450 Splash.

Dream, who was wearing football attire, then hit Cole with a final Purple Rainmaker for the three count. All three men celebrated their win in the ring together, holding up their hands in victory.

Halftime Heat was WWE's answer to the Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Maroon 5. The bout was livestreamed on the WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

NXT is WWE's developmental brand that showcases the company's future stars before they compete on Raw and Smackdown.