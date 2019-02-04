'The Band's Visit' to end Broadway run in April

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Band's Visit is bringing its Broadway run to a close.

Deadline confirmed Monday the Tony Award-winning musical will have its final performance April 7 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York.

The Band's Visit opened on Broadway in November 2017 and will have played 589 regular shows and 36 previews by the time of its close. The musical has been a commercial and critical success, winning 10 Tony Awards thus far.

"In a polarized and harsh world of politics and division, the success of The Band's Visit has filled my heart with so much warmth and I am so grateful to the theatre community who has lifted our show to these heights," producer Orin Wolf said in a statement.

“What’s left is only you.” #TheBandsVisit will play its final Broadway performance on April 7. Don’t miss your last chance to visit us at the Barrymore Theatre. pic.twitter.com/LRN3gjTNdR — The Band's Visit (@TheBandsVisit) February 4, 2019

The Band's Visit will kick off a national tour June 25 in Providence, R.I., following its Broadway close. Wolf told Variety producers are exploring the possibility of also bringing the show abroad.

"We're already deep into planning a big, beautiful, expansive tour and we're talking about several international productions in London, in Europe, and possibly in Israel and the Middle East," he said.

The Band's Visit is a musical adaptation of the 2007 Israeli film of the same name. The show features Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub, with music and lyrics from David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses.