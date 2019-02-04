Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Rob Delaney is celebrating 17 years sober in the wake of his toddler son's death.

The 42-year-old actor and comedian reflected on the loss of his son Henry in an Instagram post Monday on the 17th anniversary of his sobriety.

The milestone comes nearly a year after Delaney announced Henry, one of his children with wife Leah Delaney, died in January 2018 at two-and-a-half years old. He said being sober has helped him better cope with the loss.

"As of today I've been sober 17 years. 17 years ago I was in jail in a wheelchair. Today I'm not," Delaney wrote. "I am profoundly grateful to the alcoholics who shined a light on the path for me and helped equip me with the skills to live life well."

"This has been a brutal year for my family and me. Our first year without our son and brother Henry. Had I not been sober it would have been far worse. As it was, I squeaked by," he told fans.

"Sobriety allowed me to be a reasonably good dad, husband and worker though it all. (If you average it out. I think.)," the star said. "Sobriety allows me to grieve fully, and grief is an expression of love. Thank you to everyone who has helped me. I can't do it alone."

Delaney said in a Facebook post in February 2018 that Henry had died of cancer. The toddler was inititally diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and received treatment, but the cancer returned in fall 2017.

"Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together," Delaney wrote. "Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much."

Delaney and his wife welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, in August, following Henry's death. Delaney is known for creating and starring in the show Catastrophe, which premiered a fourth season on Amazon Prime in January.