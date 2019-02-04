Mandy Moore attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ralph Breaks the Internet" on November 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- New bride Mandy Moore is sharing details about her intimate wedding.

The 34-year-old actress discussed her marriage and early romance with her husband, Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, during Monday's episode of Today.

"We kept it on the DL," Moore said of her nuptials. "People are so kind, obviously, when you get engaged. Everyone wants to know how the wedding planning is going and when it's happening. We were pretty tight-lipped about it.

"We got married at our house, just with family and a few friends, so we wanted to kind of keep the day for us," she explained.

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in the back yard of their home in November. The couple initially met on Instagram after Moore shared her excitement about a new Dawes album.

"Somehow he found this little message that I left and sent a message through his folks to my folks, and we sort of started corresponding through email. Then we went on a first date," she said.

"It was the most epic, three-hour first date," Moore said. "We just didn't stop talking and then he left the next day to go on tour for six weeks, so we basically got to know each other and sort of fall in love" on the phone and online.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, which returned for a third season on NBC in September. She teased the show's next episode during her appearance on Today.