Kristoff St. John was found dead Sunday at his home in the San Fernando Valley. He won a Daytime Emmy in 2008 for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "The Young and the Restless." It was his second Emmy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John has died at age 52.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news Monday to Us Weekly. St. John's attorney Mark Geragos also confirmed the actor's death to USA Today.

LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes told USA Today police responded to an incident Sunday in the San Fernando Valley area, where they pronounced a person dead. She did not confirm the name of the deceased.

"We did respond yesterday at 2:05 p.m. on Morea Way for a possible alcohol overdose and that's going to be a coroner's case," Cervantes said.

TMZ reported St. John was found dead Sunday at his home in the San Fernando Valley in California. Sources told TMZ police and paramedics were alerted and pronounced St. John dead on the scene.

St. John's awards include two Daytime Emmys -- in 1992 and 2008 -- for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role at Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless. He won an NAACP Image Award in 1994.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown reacted to news of St. John's death in a tweet Monday.

"No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man," she wrote.

St. John came to fame as a child after playing a young Alex Haley in the ABC miniseries Roots: The Next Generations, which aired in 1979. He later appeared on Happy Days and The Cosby Show before landing the role of Charlie Richmond Jr. on Charlie & Co.

St. John made his soap opera debut as Adam Marshall on the NBC series Generations in 1989. He had played Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless since 1991.

St. John was was hospitalized in October 2017 after reportedly threatening suicide. The incident happened shortly before the third anniversary of the actor's son's suicide.