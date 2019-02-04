Professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor poses for a photo on the field with his son Conor Jack McGregor Jr. before the start of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Jon Bon Jovi, Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper and other stars attended Super Bowl LIII live in Atlanta as the New England Patriots took on the Los Angeles Rams.

Bon Jovi and Hart entered the football field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday alongside New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The rock star and comedian posed for multiple photos with Kraft during pregame festivities.

Kemper, known for her roles on The Office and on Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, wore a dual jersey to represent both the Patriots and the Rams at the big game.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor was also in attendance alongside his 21-month-old son Conor Jack McGregor Jr. who was photographed holding a football.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, Jamie Foxx and rapper Ludacris were also in attendance.

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII with a score of 13 -3. Maroon 5 performed during the halftime Show alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi.

