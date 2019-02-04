Hannah Gadsby will bring "Douglas," her followup to the Netflix sensation "Nanette," to the U.S. during a new stand-up comedy tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Hannah Gadsby is taking her new show, Douglas, on a world tour in the spring.

The 41-year-old Australian comedian will bring Douglas, her followup to the Netflix sensation Nanette, to the U.S. during the new stand-up comedy tour.

Gadsby will debut Douglas in Melbourne, Australia, in March and kick off the U.S. portion of the tour April 30 in San Francisco, Calif. The U.S. leg will end July 12 in Los Angeles, with additional dates to be announced later.

"I have some news... I'm going on a world tour with a brand new show that I've called 'Douglas'. So no... I haven't quit comedy," Gadsby announced in a tweet Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter said Douglas, Gadsby's 11th stand-up comedy show, is named after the comedian's beloved dog. The show will feature new material inspired by the success of Nanette, which debuted on Netflix in June.

Gadsby, who said in Nanette that she was quitting comedy, explained her decision to return to the stage in an interview with THR.

"My whole life and world has changed, so there's no real reason to change absolutely everything," the star said. " There's a certain amount of comfort in going back on stage in an environment that I'm somewhat familiar with -- although it's my first U.S. tour. It's still new."

"After what I did with Nanette, I'm not going backwards; I'm going to keep pushing forwards -- and probably upsetting some comedy purists again," she added. "We can't please everyone!"