Famous birthdays for Feb. 4: Gavin DeGraw, Clint Black

Gavin DeGraw performs on Fox and Friends All American Summer Concert Series in New York City on June 23. The singer turns 42 on February 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 04 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Polish-born American patriot Tadeusz Kosciuszko in 1746

-- French cubist painter Fernand Leger in 1881

-- Aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1902

-- Legendary golfer Byron Nelson in 1912

-- Civil rights activist Rosa Lee Parks in 1913

-- Actor Ida Lupino in 1918

-- Feminist Betty Friedan in 1921

-- Former Argentinian President Isabel Martínez de Perón in 1931 (age 88)

-- Comedian David Brenner in 1936

-- Actor John Schuck in 1940 (age 79)

-- Filmmaker George A. Romero in 1940

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle in 1947 (age 72)

-- Shock rocker Alice Cooper in 1948 (age 71)

-- Actor Lisa Eichhorn in 1952 (age 67)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lawrence Taylor in 1959 (age 60)

-- Country singer Clint Black in 1962 (age 57)

-- Actor Gabrielle Anwar in 1970 (age 49)

-- Boxer Oscar de la Hoya in 1973 (age 46)

-- Singer-songwriter Natalia Imbruglia in 1975 (age 44)

-- Singer Gavin DeGraw in 1977 (age 42)

-- Comedian Hannibal Buress in 1983 (age 36)