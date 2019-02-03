Model Lily Aldridge gives birth to second child, a son

Model Lily Aldridge arrives at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere on June 5 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Caleb Followill and Kings of Leon perform at the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York City on September 28, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Model Lily Aldridge has given birth to her second child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Model Lily Aldridge announced on Twitter that she has given birth to her second child, a son.

"Winston Roy Followill Blessed our lives January 29, 2019," Aldridge tweeted Saturday.

Aldridge and her husband, Kings of Leon lead singer Caleb Followill, announced the pregnancy in August.

Married since 2011, they are also the parents of a 6-year-old girl named Dixie Pearl.