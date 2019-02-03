Model Lily Aldridge gives birth to second child, a son

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Model Lily Aldridge announced on Twitter that she has given birth to her second child, a son.
"Winston Roy Followill Blessed our lives January 29, 2019," Aldridge tweeted Saturday.
Aldridge and her husband, Kings of Leon lead singer Caleb Followill, announced the pregnancy in August.
Married since 2011, they are also the parents of a 6-year-old girl named Dixie Pearl.
