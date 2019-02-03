Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl halftime show

Singer Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during halftime of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during halftime of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during halftime of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The pop rock band Maroon 5 played a medley of its hits at the Super Bowl halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

The set included the songs "Girls Like You," "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger."

The group performed on an M-shaped stage, which had flames popping out of it. At times, the musicians were joined by a marching band, gospel choir, and rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

At one point, Maroon 5 lead singer walked through a crowd of spectators holding glowing balls as the words "One" and "Love" lit up the night sky above them.

The NFL officially announced last month that Maroon 5 would be the headlining musical act for the high-profile football game, which is being played by the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Among the previous music icons who have performed at past Super Bowls are Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott, Lenny Kravitz, Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.