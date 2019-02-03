Jussie Smollett performs at LA club days after Chicago attack

Singer and actor Jussie Smollett arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 24, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Actor and singer Jussie Smollett appears backstage during the 17th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Empire star Jussie Smollett, who is recovering from a recent assault in Chicago, performed as scheduled at the Troubadour club in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

"The most important thing that I can say is to keep it simple and say thank you and I'm OK," Deadline reported the actor and singer told the audience. "I'm not fully healed yet, but I'm going to and I'm going to stand strong with you all."

The Hollywood Reporter said Smollett, 36, sang songs from his TV show and his debut album Sum of My Music.

The gay, African American artist also said on stage that he had been advised against performing so soon after he was attacked on a street in what police said they are investigating as a possible hate crime. He said he decided the show must go on because he didn't want his assailants to "win."

Smollett has said two men yelled racist and homophobic remarks at him before beating him and putting a rope around his neck.

No arrests have been made, but police said they want to speak with two unidentified men whose images appeared on surveillance-camera footage around the time of the incident.

No video of the actual attack has been found, police said.

"The hateful rhetoric has to stop and it stops when you believe in love," Smollett said at his concert Saturday. "People who celebrate love get wrapped up in so much hate. We cannot let that happen. We are destined to fail to even exist. Take love back. We have to take it back because it was ours to begin with. Hurt people hurt people, they don't know why."