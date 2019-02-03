Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild Award for 'Roma'

Director Adam McKay arrives at the New York premiere of "The Big Short" on November 23, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor and director Ben Stiller attends a photo call for "The Meyorowitz Stories" during the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Guillermo del Toro after and Alfonso Cuaron at the 71st annual Directors Guild of America Awards at in Los Angeles on Saturday. Cuaron won the DGA Award for Best Film for "Roma." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron won the Directors Guild of America Award for Best Feature Film at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bo Burnham was honored with the DGA prize for Best First-Time Feature Film for Eighth Grade.

Adam McKay went home with the DGA statuette for Best Drama TV Series for Succession, while Bill Hader scored the Best Comedy TV Series for Barry and Ben Stiller earned the DGA accolade for Best TV Movie or Limited Series for Escape at Dannemora.

Roma is also nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and a Best Director nod for Cuaron. Winners will be announced at a gala on Feb. 24.