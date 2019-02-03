Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild Award for 'Roma'

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron won the Directors Guild of America Award for Best Feature Film at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Bo Burnham was honored with the DGA prize for Best First-Time Feature Film for Eighth Grade.
Adam McKay went home with the DGA statuette for Best Drama TV Series for Succession, while Bill Hader scored the Best Comedy TV Series for Barry and Ben Stiller earned the DGA accolade for Best TV Movie or Limited Series for Escape at Dannemora.
Roma is also nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and a Best Director nod for Cuaron. Winners will be announced at a gala on Feb. 24.
Congratulations to @alfonsocuaron for winning the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film. #ROMACuarón #DGAAwards pic.twitter.com/5RoLVDPjE8— ROMA (@ROMACuaron) February 3, 2019