Rapper Bow Wow, woman arrested on battery charges in Atlanta

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Bow Wow and a woman were arrested early Saturday for allegedly beating each other in Atlanta, the site of the Super Bowl.

Both Bow Wow, whose given name is Shad Moss, and Leslie Holden sustained minor visible injuries, during a fight around 4 a.m. Saturday outside a Midtown Atlanta building, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

TMZ reported Holden is Bow Wow's on-and-off girl friend, who has appeared on the television reality series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta as Kiyomi Leslie with the rapper. He is an Atlanta resident.

Moss, 31, was released from Fulton County Jail on an $8,000 signature bond later Saturday, according to jail records.

Police, who couldn't determine who was the true aggressor, charged both of them with battery substantial physical harm, a misdemeanor.

"Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery," Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Bow Wow was promoting a Super Bowl pop-up shop for his mom during Super Bowl weekend.

Not long before his arrest, he was spotted at Shaquille O'Neal's Super Bowl event -- Shaq's Fun House.

He was known as Lil' Bow Wow, before fellow rapper Snoop Dogg made him his protégé.