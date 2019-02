Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Keeping Up Appearances and The Old Guys star Clive Swift has died following a short illness at the age of 82.

The BBC and Sky News confirmed with Swift's agent his death at home on Friday.

The actor's other television credits include Peak Practice, Doctor Who, and Born and Bred. The founder of The Actors Centre in London also appeared in the films Excalibur and Frenzy.

He is survived by three children he shares with his ex-wife, the novelist Margaret Drabble.