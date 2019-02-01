Zac Brown Band announce North American summer, fall tour

The Zac Brown Band performs during the Concert for Valor for Veteran's Day, November 11, 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band. The group have announced a new tour that will take place over the summer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Zac Brown Band have announced a new, North American summer tour in support of their upcoming sixth studio album.

The Owl Tour is set to kick off on May 25 with the band performing in Indianapolis for the Indy 500 Legends Day event before heading to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. on June 7.

The tour is set to wrap up on Oct. 26 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. The Zac Brown Band will also be performing in cities such as Syracuse, Milwaukee, Denver, Boston and Tampa, among others.

The Zac Brown Band will be joined by special guests Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones on select dates. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 8.

"With The Owl Tour, our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience," Zac Brown said in a statement. "The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone."

Brown recently confirmed to CNN that the Zac Brown Band will not be making an appearance during Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday despite being from Atlanta where the big game is taking place.

"It was between us and another band, and they choose the other band. But that's okay," Brown said.